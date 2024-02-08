The Super Eagles looked dangerous when they had the ball, but Bafana were holding their own earlier and had some good balls into the area but Tau and Sphelelo Sithole could hit the target.
Penalty heartbreak as brave Bafana miss out on final
Nigeria keep composure to snatch closely fought semifinal
Bafana Bafana suffered yet another heartbreak at the hands of Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations last night, as the South Africans fell short of making the final after losing on penalties following a drama-filled semifinal at Stade de Paix, Bouake, Ivory Coast.
Having tied 1-1 after a compelling, gruelling 120 minutes, the Super Eagles kept their composure in the shootout to win 4-2, Teboho Mokoena and Evidence Makgopa missing their shots for Bafana, who will now contest for bronze on Saturday.
William Troost-Ekong had given Nigeria what looked like a winner when he converted from a spot kick, but Mokoena equalised from the penalty late in the match to take it to extra time.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos made one change with Siyanda Xulu returning for the first time since his defensive error in the opening defeat to Mali.
He replaced Thapelo Morena as Broos opted to play with three centre halves, Xulu partnering with Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana.
The South Africans were compact when they defend as they looked to catch the Super Eagles on a counter attack. Nigeria, who were patient in their build ups, found it difficult to penetrate them.
The Super Eagles looked dangerous when they had the ball, but Bafana were holding their own earlier and had some good balls into the area but Tau and Sphelelo Sithole could hit the target.
As the match continued Bafana grew in confidence and started to dominated and Makgopa had the best chance to open the scoring, but his curling shot was saved by Nigeria and Chippa United keeper Stanley Nwabali.
Nigeria looked to up the tempo in the second half as they put pressure on, but Bafana were disciplined in defence as they dropped to five at the back without possession.
But the Super Eagles broke the deadlock after Osimhen was brought down by Mothobi Mvala in the box and Troost-Ekong slotted home past Ronwen Williams.
Broos few changes in the second half, taking off Xulu and Themba Zwane for Mihlali Mayambela and Zakhele Lepasa as he looked to inject some new life into the attack.
Makgopa came close to finding the equaliser 15 minutes from time, but his ferocious effort narrowly sailed past the upright.
Osimhen looked to have doubled the lead for Nigeria six minutes from time after he was set up by Ademola Lookman. But a VAR call awarded Bafana a penalty at the other end, after an infringement on Tau.
Mokoena stepped up to equalise, but that was not the end of the drama as Khuliso Mudau missed a glorious chance from a rebound after Nwabali had failed to deal with a Mokoena freekick.
There was more drama in extratime when Kekana was shown a straight red card late in the game, ruling him out of this weekend's closing round of matches.
