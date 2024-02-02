As little is known about Cape Verde, who will face Bafana Bafana in the Afcon quarterfinals at Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro tomorrow night, we bring to light a few facts about the Blue Sharks, who’ve been one of the surprise packages of the tournament in Ivory Coast.
Key Players: Ryan Mendes, Bebe and Logan Costa
Mendes, 33, is the captain of the team and one of the most experienced players in the squad, having played in all three previous Afcon finals for the Blue Sharks. The man who is a property of Turkish top-flight side Fatih Karagümrük is his nation’s most capped player with 70 appearances. Mendes, a forward, has already scored twice at this Afcon, with one assist.
Bebe, 33, may be a Manchester United flop but he’s a very important player for Cape Verde, having already scored a goal at this Afcon. The striker’s versatility has been key for the Blue Sharks at Afcon, where he has played as a striker, right-winger, and left-winger. Bebe plays for Spanish La Liga club Rayo Vallecano.
Despite being only 22, Costa has proven to be a reliable centre-back. You can tell that the Cape Verde defender is a regular at French League 1 side Toulouse, where he’s already accumulated 22 appearances across the league and UEFA Europa League. Standing at 1.9m, height is one of Costa’s main weapons.
Bebe, Mendes among Blue Sharks' danger men
Sixth meeting with Bafana could be epic affair
Image: Anadolu
As little is known about Cape Verde, who will face Bafana Bafana in the Afcon quarterfinals at Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro tomorrow night, we bring to light a few facts about the Blue Sharks, who’ve been one of the surprise packages of the tournament in Ivory Coast.
Key Players: Ryan Mendes, Bebe and Logan Costa
Mendes, 33, is the captain of the team and one of the most experienced players in the squad, having played in all three previous Afcon finals for the Blue Sharks. The man who is a property of Turkish top-flight side Fatih Karagümrük is his nation’s most capped player with 70 appearances. Mendes, a forward, has already scored twice at this Afcon, with one assist.
Bebe, 33, may be a Manchester United flop but he’s a very important player for Cape Verde, having already scored a goal at this Afcon. The striker’s versatility has been key for the Blue Sharks at Afcon, where he has played as a striker, right-winger, and left-winger. Bebe plays for Spanish La Liga club Rayo Vallecano.
Despite being only 22, Costa has proven to be a reliable centre-back. You can tell that the Cape Verde defender is a regular at French League 1 side Toulouse, where he’s already accumulated 22 appearances across the league and UEFA Europa League. Standing at 1.9m, height is one of Costa’s main weapons.
Bafana playing for first Afcon semi in 24 years, but Cape Verde will be tough
Road to the quarterfinals
January 14 stunned Ghana 2-1 in their Group B opener
January 19 thumped Mozambique 3-0 in their second group stages game
January 22 held Egypt to a 2-all draw to ensure they top the group.
January 29 beat Mauritania 1-0 in the last 16 tie to book a quarterfinal date with Bafana tomorrow.
Head-to-head against Bafana
Cape Verde and Bafana have met five times before with the Blue Sharks winning two of those fixtures while the other two ended in SA’s favour, and a draw.
Rankings
The Blue Sharks are ranked 73rd in the world, seven spots behind Bafana. Cape Verde are 14th on the continental list, two places adrift of SA.
Louw opts for back seat as Nwabili and Kazapua shine
Bafana playing for first Afcon semi in 24 years, but Cape Verde will be tough
More shocks on the cards in Afcon quarters as Nigeria, Ivory Coast eye semis
Broos happy with 'growing' Bafana after qualifying for Afcon quarterfinals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos