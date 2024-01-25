Monyane believes he’s closer to reaching his full potential

Gifted Orlando Pirates right-back Thabiso Monyane trusts he’s edging closer to finally reaching his full potential, shrugging off the fact that his form has been fluctuating.
Monyane has played 16 games for Pirates this season. Injuries and loss of form have blighted his progress as he was in the Bafana Bafana set-up at the start of the campaign before eventually not making the final squad for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.
“I wouldn’t say I’ve regressed but in football there’s always ups and downs... injuries. Last season I didn’t receive any Bafana call-up but this season I did, which I think is a symbol of growth on my side,” Monyane told Sowetan at AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East, where Pirates and their sponsor Vodacom donated school shoes to pupils as part of their back-to-school campaign, yesterday.
“I feel like I am slowly getting into the groove. I am working on a major goal and that is to become a more consistent player who reaches his full potential.”
Monyane, 23, has set his sights on getting back to the Bafana fold and being a regular after Afcon. “I will do my talk on the pitch. I have ambition to establish myself at Bafana... I mean the World Cup qualifiers resume after Afcon [only in June], so there’s a lot to look forward to,” Monyane said.
The Pirates right-back is thrilled to be back in training with the rest of his teammates after suffering a Grade 2 tear of medial collateral ligament during the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs in November.
“It’s quite good to be back. The last time I played was against Kaizer Chiefs. I feel healthy and I am looking forward to the resumption of the league because I’ve been working very hard with the rest of the team,” Monyane said.
Despite winning the MTN8 early in the season, Pirates were far from convincing in the league during the first half of the season, where they amassed 25 points from possible 48. “We’ve told ourselves that in the second half of the season we will give our all and try to rectify all the mistakes we made in the first round,” Monyane said.
Image: Gallo Images/Roger Sedres
