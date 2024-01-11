×

Soccer

Chiefs and Pirates sign partnership with SuperSportBet

11 January 2024 - 14:21
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Thabang Monare of Orlando Pirates during the Soweto derby last year.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

SuperSportBet has announced a partnership with Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

The betting platform, launched earlier this month, said the collaboration with the Buccaneers and Amakhosi aims to deliver an unparalleled sports betting experience for fans. 

This announcement comes after recent allegations that some Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs have been denied opportunities to sign sponsorship deals with betting companies. 

“The SuperSportBet partnership is a testament to the shared commitment of Orlando Pirates, SuperSport, KingMakers and the MultiChoice Group to elevate the sports betting experience for fans in South Africa,” said Orlando Pirates chair Irvin Khoza. 

“As a football club anchored in a rich heritage with a loyal and passionate following, the partnership is an opportunity to further build on our fans’ footballing experiences.”

Chiefs counterpart Kaizer Motaung was equally excited by the partnership. 

“We are elated that this strong partnership gives us an opportunity to elevate the experiences we intend to bring to our supporters. This partnership with SuperSportBet will give us an opportunity to reward fans and have them participate in the game they love. We are looking forward to this new chapter with SuperSportBet as our partner.” 

SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha said: “SuperSportBet is a pivotal part of our platform-based business strategy. The partnership with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs solidifies our commitment to delivering top-notch sports entertainment to our viewers.” 

