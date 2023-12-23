×

Soccer

Kudus scores again as West Ham leapfrog Man United with 2-0 win

By Sam Tobin - 24 December 2023 - 07:04
Mohammed Kudus celebrates scoring West Ham United's second goal with teammate Vladimir Coufal in their Premier League match at London Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus' second-half goals gave West Ham a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League's early game on Saturday, as the Hammers briefly moved into the top six.

Bowen bundled home from close range in the 72nd minute after a lovely one-two with Lucas Paqueta, who played in Kudus six minutes later to settle the game with a sharp finish.

It was the in-form, 23-year-old Ghanaian's 10th goal for the Hammers since signing from Ajax in late August.

West Ham, recovering from a bruising 5-1 defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup in midweek, move up to sixth on 30 points and United dropped to eighth on 28 points.

The first half was low on quality and its best chance fell to Alejandro Garnacho in the 35th minute, but the winger lost his balance and shot straight at Alphonse Areola.

Bowen broke the deadlock with his 11th league goal of the season, taking Paqueta's dinked ball in his stride before Onana's save rebounded off the forward and into the net.

Paqueta then capitalised on Kobbie Mainoo's mistake to set up Kudus, who fired home past Onana to secure all three points for the hosts. 

Reuters

