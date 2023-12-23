Kudus scores again as West Ham leapfrog Man United with 2-0 win

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus' second-half goals gave West Ham a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League's early game on Saturday, as the Hammers briefly moved into the top six.

Bowen bundled home from close range in the 72nd minute after a lovely one-two with Lucas Paqueta, who played in Kudus six minutes later to settle the game with a sharp finish.

It was the in-form, 23-year-old Ghanaian's 10th goal for the Hammers since signing from Ajax in late August.