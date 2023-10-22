Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has sounded resigned to be sacked after being subjected to yet another violent conduct by the fans.
Ntseki was pelted with missiles for the third time already this season after they crashed out of the Carling KO by losing 1-0 to AmaZulu in the competition’s first round at FNB Stadium on Saturday, where he couldn’t even do his mandatory post-match TV interview as angry fans were baying for his blood. Ntseki was eventually escorted by security personnel to leave the pitch.
“At the end of the day, it’s football you win some and you lose some. The day you get hired, the door is opened for you to exit and that’s football for us,” said a visibly dejected Ntseki after the against Usuthu, where Taariq Fielies’ solitary 88th-minute strike proved the difference.
“If you don’t get results, you should be ready to get fired but the manner in which it’s happening is actually not the Kaizer Chiefs way.”
Quizzed further what would motivate him to stay put, Ntseki insinuated it would be premature of him to answer that before he meets with the management of the club.
“I don’t think that’s a question that needs to be answered now because I am employed by the club...we have technical conversations, we look into incidents like this and we have meetings to discuss what are possibilities going forward,” Ntseki said.
“For you to ask how I see my future at Kaizer Chiefs, I don’t think this is a platform to entertain that question.”
Beleaguered Ntseki on pins and needles waiting to hear what future holds for him
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has sounded resigned to be sacked after being subjected to yet another violent conduct by the fans.
Ntseki was pelted with missiles for the third time already this season after they crashed out of the Carling KO by losing 1-0 to AmaZulu in the competition’s first round at FNB Stadium on Saturday, where he couldn’t even do his mandatory post-match TV interview as angry fans were baying for his blood. Ntseki was eventually escorted by security personnel to leave the pitch.
“At the end of the day, it’s football you win some and you lose some. The day you get hired, the door is opened for you to exit and that’s football for us,” said a visibly dejected Ntseki after the against Usuthu, where Taariq Fielies’ solitary 88th-minute strike proved the difference.
“If you don’t get results, you should be ready to get fired but the manner in which it’s happening is actually not the Kaizer Chiefs way.”
Quizzed further what would motivate him to stay put, Ntseki insinuated it would be premature of him to answer that before he meets with the management of the club.
“I don’t think that’s a question that needs to be answered now because I am employed by the club...we have technical conversations, we look into incidents like this and we have meetings to discuss what are possibilities going forward,” Ntseki said.
“For you to ask how I see my future at Kaizer Chiefs, I don’t think this is a platform to entertain that question.”
It was Ntseki’s sixth defeat since taking charge of Chiefs at the start of the season with, only four wins and three draws in all competitions.
The loss against Usuthu is far-reaching as it doesn’t only make Amakhosi a laughing stock but it means their dream to end an eight-year trophy drought may overlap to 2024 if they fail to win the league and the Nedbank Cup which are the two most difficult cups two win, having also failed to clinch the MTN8, considered the easiest cup to bag as only four games make you the champion.
As Chiefs were found guilty of crowd trouble after their games against SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns last month, the league is certain to crack the whip on them again.
PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu made it clear that if they are found guilty of the same offense during the next six months they’d be ordered with a spectator ban in their next home game. Chiefs’ next home game is against Cape Town Spurs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 8.
Amakhosi are also likely to incur hefty fines as those that were suspended are now certain to kick in.
Winless Spurs to use Bucs to test progress
Cup win would lift Amakhosi, says Chivaviro
Mokwena praises Sundowns’ ‘excellent shift’ in Luanda against Petro
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos