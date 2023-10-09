Orlando Pirates’ striker pleased with team’s showing against Sundowns

After clinching his third successive MTN8 title in succession, Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus hopes this will rub off on other players who won their first title at the club to be motivated for more success.
Erasmus won the titles with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2021, then with Pirates in 2022 and on Saturday when the Buccaneers beat Masandawana 3-1 on penalties at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Speaking to the media during the post-match conference, the 33-year-old said he was pleased to be part of the winning team again.
“Obviously, three finals and not guaranteed to win, but your best is guaranteed,” Erasmus said.
“And for me, that’s what I try to do leading up to games. I’m happy to be part of a winning team again and to give players who have not won anything to know what it is like to win things and hopefully they will be motivated to continue working hard and try to win things as we’ve done now.”
The Buccaneers headed into the cup final having scored only once in their last four matches before that and that was during their 1-0 win over Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Champions League second preliminary round second leg at Orlando Stadium before losing on penalties.
But that was not a concern for Erasmus, who is yet to find the back of the net this season, as he said they needed to stick to their game plan against the Brazilians.
“The past few games, we have not scored, but that was not my concern really,” he said.
“The way we prepared this week [last week] was important that we stuck to the plan and applied it to the best of our abilities and from the chances that we created was evident.
“I think we were not composed enough to bury those chances, but the most important thing as an attacking player is there are chances created.
“If we were not creating and not having a shot on target, it would have been a concern otherwise, we’ve been creating chances in the previous games.”
Erasmus was also pleased with the character and attitude his side showed on Saturday against Masandawana and feels they are worthy champions.
“Good performance from the team. We deserved to win and deserve to be champions. We showed in every aspect of the game the way we started until we finished.”
Orlando Pirates’ striker pleased with team’s showing against Sundowns
Erasmus believes the most important thing is the chances created
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
After clinching his third successive MTN8 title in succession, Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus hopes this will rub off on other players who won their first title at the club to be motivated for more success.
Erasmus won the titles with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2021, then with Pirates in 2022 and on Saturday when the Buccaneers beat Masandawana 3-1 on penalties at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Speaking to the media during the post-match conference, the 33-year-old said he was pleased to be part of the winning team again.
“Obviously, three finals and not guaranteed to win, but your best is guaranteed,” Erasmus said.
“And for me, that’s what I try to do leading up to games. I’m happy to be part of a winning team again and to give players who have not won anything to know what it is like to win things and hopefully they will be motivated to continue working hard and try to win things as we’ve done now.”
The Buccaneers headed into the cup final having scored only once in their last four matches before that and that was during their 1-0 win over Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Champions League second preliminary round second leg at Orlando Stadium before losing on penalties.
But that was not a concern for Erasmus, who is yet to find the back of the net this season, as he said they needed to stick to their game plan against the Brazilians.
“The past few games, we have not scored, but that was not my concern really,” he said.
“The way we prepared this week [last week] was important that we stuck to the plan and applied it to the best of our abilities and from the chances that we created was evident.
“I think we were not composed enough to bury those chances, but the most important thing as an attacking player is there are chances created.
“If we were not creating and not having a shot on target, it would have been a concern otherwise, we’ve been creating chances in the previous games.”
Erasmus was also pleased with the character and attitude his side showed on Saturday against Masandawana and feels they are worthy champions.
“Good performance from the team. We deserved to win and deserve to be champions. We showed in every aspect of the game the way we started until we finished.”
Doctor Khumalo believes to have lived every player’s dream
Ndah grateful to return after eight-month injury layoff
We did our work on Sundowns’ penalty takers, reveals Riveiro
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos