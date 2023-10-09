Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah says he is pleased to be back from injury.
The Nigerian international made his first appearance of the season on Saturday in the MTN8 final when he replaced the injured Nkosinathi Sibisi in the 34th minute against Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The last time Ndah played for the Buccaneers was in February when he scored a late own goal against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby.
On Saturday, he put in a solid shift as the Buccaneers beat Sundowns 3-1 on penalties and retained their title.
“I think it has been a difficult time for me, but I want to thank the coaching staff and the physiologists who helped me through every day and I’m happy to be back and contribute to the team winning,” Ndah told the media during the post-match conference.
“I don’t think the [mistake in] the derby affected me and I was not really bothered about what was going on. I was working hard every day to come back stronger.
“We have a healthy competition. I don’t think we are hoping for anything bad to happen to one another. It is the second time that it happened in a row [that Nkosinathi Sibisi was substituted in the MTN8 final], so we had to fight for him and the fans also.”
While there were rumours linking him to an exit from the Bucs camp, Ndah, 25, insists he never thought of jumping the ship as he was still nursing an injury and that’s why he was not playing.
“I have never had a conversation with the chairman [Irvin Khoza] or anything,” he said.
“The chairman supported me a lot because they saw what I was going through and I never had any thought of leaving. I was just focused on the club, nothing else.”
Ndah grateful to return after eight-month injury layoff
Bucs defender happy to bide his time due to competition
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
