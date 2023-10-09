Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has reasoned that penalties are no longer the lottery, crediting the amount of research the Buccaneers did before their MTN8 final win over Mamelodi Sundowns.
Pirates shot-stopper Sipho Chaine saved three spot-kicks to help the side defend the Wafa-Wafa title at Moses Mabhida Stadium over the weekend. Bongani Zungu, Junior Mendieta and Teboho Mokoena were the Sundowns trio who saw their penalties stopped by Chaine as the Sea Robbers prevailed 3-1 on penalties.
“We used to say back in the years that penalties are a lottery, right? Or at least in my country [Spain] we used to say that they are a lottery, anything can happen. Nowadays not any more,” Riveiro said.
“Same for both teams, we know their goalkeepers, we know the takers, the same way that they do. So, we have more influence on what’s happening there. Our goalkeeper coach, our analysis department, that’s what they do. So, you go there with more information and with more probabilities to succeed.”
Riveiro also explained why he decided to let Chaine continue in the penalties, having withdrawn him for Richard Ofori in the second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round against Jwaneng Galaxy two weeks ago, where the former failed to stop even a single penalty as Bucs lost 5-4 to exit the competition.
“In the Champions League game, it was a lottery for us because we knew nothing about their takers. So, we tried with a different strategy, it didn’t work unfortunately but we moved on,” the Pirates coach said.
“It’s a different approach. Against Jwaneng we had to play for the qualification against a team that we know nothing about in the penalties. There’s no material, there’s nothing to analyse and you go blind. So, well we tried something different.”
This cup is Riveiro’s third at the club, since joining at the start of last season. The Spaniard also won the same trophy and Nedbank Cup last term.
We did our work on Sundowns’ penalty takers, reveals Riveiro
Bucs coach disputes luck favoured them
