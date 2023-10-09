×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

We did our work on Sundowns’ penalty takers, reveals Riveiro

Bucs coach disputes luck favoured them

09 October 2023 - 07:11
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Pirates celebrate winning during the MTN8 final match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday
Pirates celebrate winning during the MTN8 final match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has reasoned that penalties are no longer the lottery, crediting the amount of research the Buccaneers did before their MTN8 final win over Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates shot-stopper Sipho Chaine saved three spot-kicks to help the side defend the Wafa-Wafa title at Moses Mabhida Stadium over the weekend. Bongani Zungu, Junior Mendieta and Teboho Mokoena were the Sundowns trio who saw their penalties stopped by Chaine as the Sea Robbers prevailed 3-1 on penalties.

“We used to say back in the years that penalties are a lottery, right? Or at least in my country [Spain] we used to say that they are a lottery, anything can happen. Nowadays not any more,” Riveiro said.

“Same for both teams, we know their goalkeepers, we know the takers, the same way that they do. So, we have more influence on what’s happening there. Our goalkeeper coach, our analysis department, that’s what they do. So, you go there with more information and with more probabilities to succeed.”

Riveiro also explained why he decided to let Chaine continue in the penalties, having withdrawn him for Richard Ofori in the second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round against Jwaneng Galaxy two weeks ago, where the former failed to stop even a single penalty as Bucs lost 5-4 to exit the competition.

“In the Champions League game, it was a lottery for us because we knew nothing about their takers. So, we tried with a different strategy, it didn’t work unfortunately but we moved on,” the Pirates coach said.

“It’s a different approach. Against Jwaneng we had to play for the qualification against a team that we know nothing about in the penalties. There’s no material, there’s nothing to analyse and you go blind. So, well we tried something different.”

This cup is Riveiro’s third at the club, since joining at the start of last season. The Spaniard also won the same trophy and Nedbank Cup last term.

Rulani promises to bounce back after cup final heartbreak

As much as he’s apologetic about losing the MTN8 final, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena still maintained not all is lost as they still have ...
Sport
3 hours ago

'I bite my tongue'- Mokwena on ref’s display in Sundowns’ cup final defeat

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena had no comment on the performance of referee Abongile Tom after his side lost 3-1 on penalties to Orlando ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Early save to stop Zwane helped Chaine emerge as Bucs hero

Orlando Pirates' MTN8 final hero Sipho Chaine has revealed how the incredible save he made to stop Themba Zwane from scoring the opening goal in the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Pirates beat Sundowns on penalties to be crowned MTN8 champions

It wasn't pretty but Orlando Pirates won't mind a bit because in the end they won a third successive cup final in South African football by beating ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze