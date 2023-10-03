Amid a slow start to his Kaizer Chiefs career, striker Ranga Chivaviro has accepted that he’s the one who should alter his style of play if he’s to be a hit, rather than the club changing how they play to accommodate him.
Chivaviro, who joined Chiefs on a two-year deal from relegated Marumo Gallants at the start of the current term, is yet to find the back of the net for the club in five games he’s played. The 30-year-old striker is likely to play a role when Amakhosi welcome Cape Town City in a league tie at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
“With the plans the coach and his tactical staff have, as a player you need to adapt. Not everything is going to be comfortable and not everything is going to be the way you want it to be,” Chivaviro told the media at Chiefs’ Naturena village, where the club also launched their own chips brand, yesterday.
“Coming to an institute like this, you need to adapt to the ways things are done here and I think it’s my responsibility to make sure that I fit in and give the coaches something to say ‘he can add value’ to whatever the plan is.”
Chivaviro, who managed an impressive 17 goals from 30 games for Marumo last season, is raring to go now after shaking off a few injuries at the start of the campaign. Chivaviro also gave a sense that their 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United in their last outing, last Wednesday, has pumped them up for tonight’s clash.
“I am alright. Obviously I started slow because I got stalled by injuries here and there. I am back now and fully fit, trying to add value to the big machine that’s Kaizer Chiefs. I always thrive to add value to the team because there’s so much quality in this club.
“We are very confident coming from a 2-1 win against Sekhukhune. Everybody saw how we bounced back and managed to win the game. We are very fired up and ready for Cape Town City. We want to make it two wins on the bounce.”
Misfiring Chivaviro vows to find his scoring boots
Striker aims to go give coaches something to rave about
Image: Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman
