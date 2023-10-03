Mphahlele makes Dan Dance's wish come true

After being unveiled as new Baroka coach yesterday, Dan "Dance" Malesela narrated how the club's village in Lebowakgomo has always captivated him to dream of coaching Bakgaga one day.
Baroka is the only second-tier side with its own training facilities. The Baroka Village also hosts the side's home matches. Malesela, who'd been jobless since being sacked by Marumo Gallants in June, replaces Stanford Nkoane at Bakgaga.
"First is to appreciate what the chairman [Khurishi Mphahlele] did. We didn't even talk for too long... I think it was one or two days and we agreed," Malesela said.
"I was fortunate sometime when I was with the other team [Marumo], [and] I was driving with my technical team and I said 'I was interested in seeing the village'.
"I was highly impressed with what I saw and I said 'why would this team be playing in the first division with this facility?' This is a dream for many clubs even in the premiership. In the back of my mind, I said 'maybe one day things will happen that I can help this club' and here it is... let's see."
Malesela's first game in charge of Baroka will be against Upington City at the village's Global Stadium tomorrow. Bakgaga remain winless in their five opening fixtures with three draws and two defeats. Even so, Dance is positive they can still win automatic promotion.
"Anything is possible here... maybe top three or maybe straight promotion. Preferably you'd like straight promotion to avoid all these other problems. You see teams when they come from the play-offs they struggle. We have to fight for points and particularly when we play here [at their village],'' the new Baroka mentor said.
Mphahlele revealed he has always been Malesela's big fan, saying he tried numerous times in the past to bring him on board. "Personally, I am Dan Dance's supporter. It's been my dream to have him here one day,'' Mphahlele said.
"I've tried so many times... he knows, I have tried so many times for him to come here but we weren't lucky all the time. This time around we are lucky that he's here."
Results
Casric 1-1 Baroka; Callies 0-0 Milford; Orbit 0-0 AmaTuks; Vanda 0-1 La Masia; Maritzburg 1-2 Magesi; Lions 1-0 Rovers; Leopards 1-0 Upington; JDR 2-1 Marumo
Fixtures (all at 3.30pm)
Today: Lions v Orbit, GWK Park; Marumo v La Masia; Isak Steyl; Milford v Magesi, Princess Magogo
Wednesday: AmaTuks v Callies, Soshanguve Giant; Maritzburg v Venda, Sugar Ray Xulu; Leopards v JDR, Thohoyandou; Baroka v Upington, Global; Rovers v Casric, Isak Steyl
Mphahlele makes Dan Dance's wish come true
New mentor optimistic Baroka will get automatic promotion
Image: Galllo Images/Philip Maeta
