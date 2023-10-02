Mokwena in ninth heaven as Sundowns reach group stage again

With the job of getting into the Caf Champions League group stages now completed, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is looking forward to the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm), where they hope to continue with their winning run.
Sundowns prevailed 2-0 over Bumamuru in their Champions League preliminary stage second leg match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, with goals from Mothobi Mvala and Teboho Mokoena for a 6-0 aggregate win.
As they shift focus to the final, Mokwena said they will prepare the team in the best possible way to win the match.
“I didn’t have time to really think that far. I was fully absorbed by today’s [Saturday] fixture, let’s see where we go and try to prepare the team,” Mokwena said after the game.
“What’s important is Sundowns and I’m just an employee of the club and the servant. It is not easy because I’m human too, but for sure, the number one priority is Sundowns and that’s where my mind is.”
Mokwena praised his players’ hunger to progress once again to the group stages of the continental competition this season.
“Before you even speak about this group who have qualified for the group stages of the Champions League for nine seasons in a row, there must be big compliments for the previous groups that put the club there,” he said.
“There was a group led by Hlompho Kekana and another group led by Alje Schut and Ramahlwe Mphahlele. Those were fantastic groups and they need a lot of praise for putting the club there with the bare minimum of expectation of qualifying for group stages because they did more than that.
“It is not easy. We have had incredible experiences, even for me being part of the technical team previously as an assistant coach. We have had some difficult games.
“I can remember games against Chicken Inn [Zimbabwe] that were so difficult to qualify. These games can easily be banana skins and if you don’t respect the opposition, the club and the games, you can find yourself in trouble.
“That’s why you have to give compliments to this group for their mentality, professionalism and how they keep on getting back and winning again and again."
Mokwena in ninth heaven as Sundowns reach group stage again
Coach acknowledges ground work laid by previous brigade
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
