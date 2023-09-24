Chiefs got back in the game in the 33rd minute when Du Preez showed nerves of steel to beat Ronwen Williams from the penalty spot after referee Luxolo Badi judged Sipho Mbule to have handled the ball in the box.
Chiefs' hard work was undone in the dying minutes of the first half as Lucas Ribeiro Costa got the better of Reeve Frosler and laid a clever ball onto the head of an unmarked Shalulile, who registered his brace to give Sundowns a slight advantage that they held on to.
Mokwena admitted Sundowns were pushed all the way by a determined Chiefs.
“It was a difficult game, it was a semifinal and they are always difficult but they [semis] are also played to be won like finals. It is important that we reflect on that achievement.
“It is magnified by the fact that we beat two of our biggest rivals in one week and that is not easy.”
Mokwena ‘overwhelmed by emotions’ after Sundowns beat Chiefs to reach final
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena had every right to gloat or blow his trumpet as loud as he wanted but chose instead to be humble in victory over an old nemesis.
After all, the Brazilians had just narrowly beaten Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 (3-2 on aggregate) after an absorbing MTN8 semifinal second leg at a packed Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday to book a place in the MTN8 final.
Sundowns will play in the final next month against the winner of Sunday's second semifinal between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium (3pm).
Mokwena is always jolly and sharing jokes with members of the media before and after his press conferences but his demeanour was different after Saturday's game.
“I am overcome by emotions and extreme pride,” he explained, when asked why he wore a serious expression.
“I am very proud of the group of players because they work very hard and I am proud they get to play a cup final. With a lot of things that we achieved last season, the one thing we did not give ourselves a chance was to play a cup final.
“That was one of the objectives this season and I am proud that these players have done that. They say humble in victory and I am just trying my very best to demonstrate that.
“It is important in life not to be too excited in good moments and not to be too low in bad moments. So, I am just overwhelmed by emotions and the amount of pride I have in this group of players.”
Sundowns got off to a flying start when Peter Shalulile opened the scoring after 10 seconds when Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen failed to clear a back-pass from Ashley du Preez. Shalulile pressed the Chiefs goalkeeper and managed to put the ball into an empty net from an awkward angle inside the opening minute.
Chiefs got back in the game in the 33rd minute when Du Preez showed nerves of steel to beat Ronwen Williams from the penalty spot after referee Luxolo Badi judged Sipho Mbule to have handled the ball in the box.
Chiefs' hard work was undone in the dying minutes of the first half as Lucas Ribeiro Costa got the better of Reeve Frosler and laid a clever ball onto the head of an unmarked Shalulile, who registered his brace to give Sundowns a slight advantage that they held on to.
Mokwena admitted Sundowns were pushed all the way by a determined Chiefs.
“It was a difficult game, it was a semifinal and they are always difficult but they [semis] are also played to be won like finals. It is important that we reflect on that achievement.
“It is magnified by the fact that we beat two of our biggest rivals in one week and that is not easy.”
Shalulile’s brace against Chiefs takes Sundowns to MTN final
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says Stellies will still be tough even without Mthethwa
Manchester goalie takes blame for Bayern defeat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos