Shalulile’s brace against Chiefs takes Sundowns to MTN final

Peter Shalulile scored a brace as Mamelodi Sundowns edged Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday to win 3-2 in agrregate and advance to the final.
The Brazilians will play either Orlando Pirates or Stellenbosch in the final with both teams to face each other in the other semifinal at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
The win for Masandawana also means they have beaten both Chiefs and Pirates in a space of three days as their dominance in local football continues.
For Chiefs though, it’s back to the drawing board as they now suffered back-to-back defeats after losing 1-0 to SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership match on Wednesday where fans threw missiles to coach Molefe Ntseki. But there was no such at this venue yesterday though with heavy police presence.
After the first leg finished 1-1 at FNB Stadium, Chiefs knew they needed to score to have any chance of progressing to the final.
But they got off to a worst possible start as Sundowns broke the deadlock with the match just ten seconds in through Peter Shalulile after the kickoff.
Chiefs goalie Brandon Petersen was pressed from the front and finished from a tight angle. With a goal lead Sundowns then dominated possesions but Amakhosi were not ready to give up a fight.
They had their chances fo find the equaliser with Ashely du Preeze having the best opportunity to level the score after he was set through on goal, but he shot over the bar.
In the absence of Khuliso Mudau and Mothobi Mvala who both missed the match due to suspension, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena replaced them with Grant Kekana and Mosa Lebusa, while Ntseki made three changes, Pule Mmodi, Tebogo Potsane and Petersen returned to the starting line up from a team that lost 1-0 from SuperSport on Wednesday.
Chiefs find the equaliser after the half hour mark as Du Preeze converted from a spot kick to bring Amakhosi back into the match, this after Sundowns midfielder Sipho Mbule handled the ball in the penalty area.
Compared to the league match played here early last month, Chiefs looked a better team that that as they didn’t allow Sundowns to dominate them and have more of the ball, they played without a fear in this match.
But against a run of play, Sundowns restored their lead before half time as Shalulile completed his brace with a header after he connected from Ribeiro Costa cross to make it 2-1.
With that lead Sundowns had, Chiefs knew that a goal from them will be enough to go through on away goals. And Ntseki brought in Jasond Gonzalez and Christian Saile in place of Mmodi and Potsane to inject new life into their attack in the second half.
And that nearly paid off as they had few chances to find the equaliser, but could not beat Ronwen Williams in goal.
Sundowns know how to manage the game and did that again perfectly as they defended well for their win.
