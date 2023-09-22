×

Soccer

Gauteng school football league crowns its first set of champions

Monyane, Mafisa named male and female player of the tournament

By Own Correspondent - 22 September 2023 - 09:53
The inaugural Gauteng Schools Football Champions League games, Jabulile Secondary School girls and Clapham High School boys came out victorious in Kagiso.
Image: Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

The inaugural Gauteng Schools Football Champions League has crowned its first set of champions, with Clapham High School winning the boys competition and Jabulile Secondary School the girls competition.

The culmination of five rounds of games that were played on a bi-weekly basis which began in July 203, the league concluded at Kagiso Sports Complex in Krugersdorp on Tuesday, September 20.

Both the winning teams, Clapham High School (Tshwane) and Jabulile Secondary School (Orange Farm), performed exceptionally well throughout the competition, having maintained first position from the very beginning to the very end to attain first-place gold status as well as earn the R100,000 grand prize, with R50,000 going to each school.

The prestigious Clapham school, renowned for producing elite young football players, emerged as the male victors with a total of 17 points accumulated. They were followed by Bhukulani Senior Secondary School (from Zondi in Soweto) with 14 points, while the Safa Sport School of Excellence (Germiston) and Rosina Sedibane School of Specialisation (Laudium, Tshwane) came in joint third with 13 points each.

Jabulile came out on top of the girls' teams with 19 points, while Kwadedangendlale Secondary School (from Zola in Soweto) managed a second-place finish with 16 points followed by Curro Academy (Soshanguve) with 15 points.

Furthermore, Clapham’s Kgaogelo Monyane was named male player of the tournament, while Neo Mafisa from Curro Academy was pronounced as both female player of the tournament as well as top female goal scorer.

The first-of-its-kind league format for school sports in the country, the tournament featured 16 teams (eight male teams and eight female teams) of the best-performing schools in football from the School Sports Wednesday league programme in Gauteng.

Implemented by the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation together with the department of basic education and supported by Safa Gauteng, the programme has helped advance and expose top developing talent from Gauteng schools.

