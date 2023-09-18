Under-par Bucs pay with shock defeat

Orlando Pirates have made things difficult in their CAF Champions League after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Jwaneng Galaxy in the second preliminary round first leg at Botswana National Stadium on Sunday.
This means they will have to win by two goals or more to qualify for the group stages of the continental competition in the return leg.
Daniel Msendani scored the only goal in the first half to give Galaxy, who are coached by South African-born Morena Ramoreboli, an advantage heading into the second leg on September 29 at Orlando Stadium.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro made changes in his usual starting line-up, handing Lesedi Kapinga his debut, while Souaibou Marou led the attack.
Richard Ofori started in goal ahead of Sipho Chaine as Riveiro rested some of his key players for the upcoming match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.
Key players like Zakhele Lepasa, Monnapule Saleng and Patrick Maswanganyi were not in the squad. The move backfired as Pirates suffered a defeat and Riveiro would regret his decision of resting some of his key players.
Pirates looked disjointed earlier on as they could string passes together. Galaxy have not played a competitive game since their Champions League first preliminary round when they beat Vipers as their domestic season is yet to start the brighter of the two but still managed to get a result against Pirates.
They took advantage of Pirates being disjointed as they set the tone of the game by attacking the Buccaneers from the beginning. The Buccaneers were then punished in the 21 minute against a run of play as Msendani found the breakthrough.
After the setback, the Buccaneers raised their game and had chances to equalise but failed to use them. Kapinga had the best chance to equalise moments later when he found himself with only a keeper to beat. He tried to control the ball before he was dispossessed.
Marou also came close to finding the equaliser, but his header narrowly missed the target after connecting from a Deon Hotto cross as they finished the half strong.
Pirates came back with more energy in the second half as they searched for an equaliser and an away goal. Galaxy opted to sit back and protect their lead while hoping to catch them on the counterattack.
Galaxy had a clear goal disallowed in the second half, with officials saying it was an offside.
Under-par Bucs pay with shock defeat
Botswana side leave Pirates on brink of CAF elimination
Image: Facebook
Orlando Pirates have made things difficult in their CAF Champions League after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Jwaneng Galaxy in the second preliminary round first leg at Botswana National Stadium on Sunday.
This means they will have to win by two goals or more to qualify for the group stages of the continental competition in the return leg.
Daniel Msendani scored the only goal in the first half to give Galaxy, who are coached by South African-born Morena Ramoreboli, an advantage heading into the second leg on September 29 at Orlando Stadium.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro made changes in his usual starting line-up, handing Lesedi Kapinga his debut, while Souaibou Marou led the attack.
Richard Ofori started in goal ahead of Sipho Chaine as Riveiro rested some of his key players for the upcoming match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.
Key players like Zakhele Lepasa, Monnapule Saleng and Patrick Maswanganyi were not in the squad. The move backfired as Pirates suffered a defeat and Riveiro would regret his decision of resting some of his key players.
Pirates looked disjointed earlier on as they could string passes together. Galaxy have not played a competitive game since their Champions League first preliminary round when they beat Vipers as their domestic season is yet to start the brighter of the two but still managed to get a result against Pirates.
They took advantage of Pirates being disjointed as they set the tone of the game by attacking the Buccaneers from the beginning. The Buccaneers were then punished in the 21 minute against a run of play as Msendani found the breakthrough.
After the setback, the Buccaneers raised their game and had chances to equalise but failed to use them. Kapinga had the best chance to equalise moments later when he found himself with only a keeper to beat. He tried to control the ball before he was dispossessed.
Marou also came close to finding the equaliser, but his header narrowly missed the target after connecting from a Deon Hotto cross as they finished the half strong.
Pirates came back with more energy in the second half as they searched for an equaliser and an away goal. Galaxy opted to sit back and protect their lead while hoping to catch them on the counterattack.
Galaxy had a clear goal disallowed in the second half, with officials saying it was an offside.
Ramoreboli braces for ‘three types’ of Pirates
Hanamub counts on AmaZulu’s home form to see off City
Msimango keen to prove Broos wrong, and win place in Afcon squad
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos