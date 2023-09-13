Researchers create app to improve levels of literacy

A group of researchers who have created an application aimed at improving levels of literacy among primary school pupils hope to achieve better results when they wrap up a pilot project in Soweto.
The researchers from the University of Stellenbosch, University of Johannesburg and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research started the pilot project at Ebuhleni Primary School in Soweto where it is expected to run for three weeks.
The team of eight researchers created an online application called Ngiyaqonda! (I understand) last year following results published by Progress in International Reading Literacy Study, which revealed that 81% of Grade 4 pupils in SA cannot read for meaning in any official languages. The application is being piloted at schools where isiZulu is the language of learning and teaching for Grades 1 to 3 and English from Grade 4 onward.
According to spokesperson of the project Dr Laurette Marais the plan is to find a way to use technology to improve literacy education among pupils. She explained through the app they wanted to improve pupils’ reading levels in all languages and slowly introduce them to English by the time they get to Grade 4.
Marais said as much as the app was rolled out as a pilot project they still hoped for positive results. “We hope even now with the pilot project running we will be able to see improvement, but we know that technology will not solve the literacy problems and teachers are still needed.
“We are doing research because we are trying to find out how technology can assist with literacy. The pilot project will run for the next three weeks and we will add some qualitative and quantitative results to the application.”
“This technology will never replace teachers but I hope teachers will find a tool that they can use in the classrooms to improve literary results for their learners. In 2025, we will have to report to the whole country on whether technology is a solution or not.
“We are focusing on Isizulu and English and we have funding to include Sepedi and Afrikaans and we have 12 official languages and we want to continue with those.
“At the end of the foundation phase [Grade 1 to 3], many learners, especially those who are taught through African languages such as isiZulu and Sepedi as languages of learning and teaching, cannot read for comprehension in their home language.”
Researchers create app to improve levels of literacy
Pilot project will run for the next three weeks
Image: Franc Magannon.
