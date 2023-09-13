Court has no intention to oppose bail for two sisters

The state has told the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court that it does not intend to oppose the bail application for sisters who allegedly left five children unattended in a shack that later caught fire, killing all minors.
Lindiwe and Zanele Machika on Tuesday faced five counts of culpable homicide and five counts of child negligence.
The pair was arrested last month after five minors aged between one and 10 perished in a shack fire at Itereleng informal settlement in Pretoria while the pair was out at a local tavern in the early hours of August 27.
Magistrate Annita Johnson said because of the seriousness of the case, the minimum bail that could be granted was R5,000 for each.
“Considering the seriousness of the case, I am not prepared to release them with anything below R5,000. The bail amount is not set only because the accused can afford, it also shows that the accused can stand trial and that amount should not undermine the justice system,” she explained.
She further explained to the accused that should they be found guilty, they would be imprisoned for a long time.
Defence counsel Vuyisile Selamela told the court that Lindiwe was the only one working and Zanele would depend on her to pay bail.
“Accused number one can afford to pay R2,600 as she was working as domestic worker, while accused two will rely on her sister as she was depending on her children’s grants to survive,” said Selamela.
The pair, through Selamela, told the court that they needed to be released on bail as they wanted to bury the children at the weekend.
Outside court, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said: “It’s for correctional services to make an enquiry as to whether the accused are suitable candidates to be released on correctional supervision,” said Mahanjana.
Activist Tiny Chauke said the two accused should not be granted bail.
Johannes Masongwane, the father of three of the five minors, said they could be released for this weekend only.
“They can be released so that they can attend the funeral, which will be on Saturday, but after that, they should go back [to prison],” said Masongwane.
The case was postponed to Friday.
Court has no intention to oppose bail for two sisters
