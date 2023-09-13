Two City of Tshwane vehicles were torched by striking employees and two employees injured during an ambush on Wednesday, the metro says.
The vehicles were torched outside the Princess Park depot along Nana Sita (westbound), Charlotte Maxeke and Es’kia Mphahlele streets.
City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said a water truck belonging to the city had just drawn water from the depot for delivery at some region 4 informal settlements when it was set alight.
The driver was physically assaulted but managed to escape. “Fortunately he didn’t sustain serious injuries,” he said.
A bakkie belonging to the city’s asset protection monitoring unit was torched in the same precinct as the truck, Bokaba said.
“Two members were injured and taken to hospital. The members are responsible for the protection of the city’s assets, such as the depots and substations. At the time of their ambush, they were monitoring the depots.”
Striking employees torch two Tshwane cars, assault working employees: city
Further details will be provided later from the community safety department, he added.
Some City of Tshwane workers downed tools in July in a dispute over salary increases after the metro said it did not have the cash to increase wages.
The SA Local Government Bargaining Council this week dismissed an application by the Tshwane metro to exempt it from implementing the last leg of a multi-term wage deal reached in the council in 2021.
The city administration said on Tuesday it intends to challenge the ruling.
