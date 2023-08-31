There is ongoing debate on whether EFF president Julius Malema and his party are doing the right thing by recalling all their public representatives who failed to organise buses for their constituencies to attend the party’s 10th anniversary celebrations at FNB Stadium a few weeks ago.
In my opinion, Malema is doing the right thing. Bear in mind that these people were deployed by the party to their seats in parliament and provincial legislatures. These leaders were not employed but deployed by the party; and on top of that they were elected by the very same people they failed to pay transport for to and from the designated venue.
These leaders should know that their survival in politics lies in the hands of the same people who voted them into power.
Even President Cyril Ramaphosa can reshuffle his cabinet anytime if he feels some ministers are not doing their jobs properly.
Happy Monakhisi, Mohlabaneng, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Malema right to recall lethargic leaders
