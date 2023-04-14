Dondol to try out new game model

Dondol Stars may have exceeded expectations by reaching the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal, but their focus remains on getting a promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Championship and not going far in the knockout competition.
Dondol, who will host Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (3pm), are leading their ABC Motsepe League Gauteng region with nine points and three matches remaining.
The ABC Motsepe League side dumped SuperSport United and AmaZulu in this competition to earn a tag of giant killers and many are eager to see if they can repeat the same against the Buccaneers tomorrow.
Co-coach Vincent Rammoni said they were surprised with the good run they have in the competition as they never imagined they would be at this stage by now.
“As I’ve said, the priority is to win the league and get into the playoffs and get promoted,” Rammoni told the media yesterday.
“That is the biggest goal that we are targeting. On how far we want to go in the Nedbank Cup, obviously, if chances are there for us to go and win it, we will take them.
“But one thing is we have a group of quality players. It’s always easy for us as coaches to make changes, rest some players and bring others as we believe that all the players that we’ve signed this season can get the job done.
“We are not being influenced by what happened in the Nedbank Cup. We are still the very same team that started the season with the very same objectives and we are working on reaching them by winning the league.
“We are excited to have reached this level in the competition.”
Although the objective is to get the promotion, Rammoni added that they would use the experience of participating in the cup competition to help them achieve their target.
"We need to learn from Pirates like we have done from SuperSport United and AmaZulu previously," he said.
"We know what we have been doing behind the scenes. We are looking forward to the game against one of the biggest clubs in SA.
"Coming to Pirates, we won't play as we did against AmaZulu and SuperSport. We are now playing a different team that is using different personnel and have different qualities all-round.
"So, our principles will never change. We will be the same Dondol that played against both AmaZulu and SuperSport.
"But in terms of personnel, we will probably see few changes because we want to adopt few things within our game model."
Dondol to try out new game model
Coach Rammoni not fazed by Pirates
