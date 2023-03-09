Conte casts doubt on Spurs future as Champions League woes continue

“We played in the Europa Conference League last year and weren't able to get out of the group stages. Now we took a step forward but it is not enough and if we want to be competitive, We have to fight.”

Tottenham have failed to score in their last three games, losing in the FA Cup to second-tier Sheffield United, to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League and now barely laying a glove on an average Milan.

In his news conference, Conte said he was sorry for the fans but that the club needed to go “step by step”.

“I always say the same things — we need time and patience. We don't have solid foundations to fight and win,” Conte, who dragged Tottenham into fourth place in the Premier League last season, said.

Also on Wednesday night, Bayern Munich forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scored against his former club and Serge Gnabry added a late second as the Germans beat Paris St Germain 2-0 on to reach the quarterfinals.

The 33-year-old Choupo-Moting, who played for PSG from 2018-20, tapped in from Leon Goretzka's assist in the 61st minute and substitute Gnabry struck in the 89th minute to seal the hosts' 3-0 aggregate win after a 1-0 victory in Paris.

The Germans made sure of their last-eight spot after shutting out PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe and are one of the title favourites going into the last eight.

“In the first half, we didn't do what we had talked about t before very well,” Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “There was too much space.

“But we defended better in the second half and were dangerous on the ball. In the end, we deserved to win.”

“If we show maximum hunger with emotion and we couple that with our quality then we can achieve anything.”

PSG's long wait to win Europe's premier club trophy for the first time goes on.

The quarterfinal draw will take place on March 17.