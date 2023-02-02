Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter has laid into his successor and incumbent Giovanni Infantino, insisting he sponsored the Netflix documentary, Fifa Uncovered, to tarnish Blatter's image and destroy his legacy.
The Fifa Uncovered doccie explores allegations of corruption against the football governing body and the 86-year-old Blatter, who ruled it since 1998, features prominently. Among other things the Blatter administration is accused of in the documentary is being bribed by Qatar and SA to host the World Cup last year and in 2010 respectively.
Speaking exclusively to SowetanLIVE's sister platform Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) on Wednesday, Blatter tore into Infantino and accused his office of paying the Fifa Uncovered production to ruin his name. Blatter, who was cleared of corruption charges by a Swiss court last July, promised his own version of a Fifa documentary to clear his name.
Sepp Blatter slams Fifa documentary for trying to destroy his legacy
Image: EPA/Pablo Gianinazzi/Backpagepix
"This is the wrong representation of Fifa and was sponsored by Fifa itself and was there to destroy what we had done in the past. They gave them all the documents and videos and people to speak to and that Fifa was corrupt, with me being corrupt as well. What we have created in the last 30 or 40 years is wonderful and he wants to get rid of it because he wants to get rid of any trace of me in the organisation,'' Blatter told Robert Marawa on his multi-platform show.
"We are working on something in response in terms of a documentary to say exactly what happened in the past and what can happen in the future. There will possibly be a first announcement in March before the next conference."
