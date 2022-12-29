Makgopa, who impressed for Bafana as Hugo Broos' young combination ran Ghana close in their 2022 World Cup qualifying group in 2021, was signed by Bucs from Baroka FC in June but injured in the preseason.
He made a few appearances as an unused substitute on Bucs' bench in October but has yet to kick a ball in a competitive match for his new club.
“Both sides had a few key players sit out a few games before the break and will be hoping to welcome back some big names ahead of Friday’s clash,” Pirates said in their preview to the game against Sundowns.
“Bucs skipper Innocent Maela and fellow defender Nkosinathi Sibisi were among those who took no part in the Black Label Cup [in November]. The duo has since resumed training and will be looking to feature at Loftus.
Evidence Makgopa in line for Orlando Pirates debut against Sundowns
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa is in line to make his long-awaited Orlando Pirates debut in their big DStv Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Friday (3.30pm).
The game — often action-packed and usually one of the highlights of the league calendar — kicks off the resumption of the league after the World Cup break in style.
Pirates captain and left-back or centreback Innocent Maela and central defender Nkosinathi Sibisi have also recovered from injuries and are available, the club said.
'There will be more changes,' says Mokwena on Sundowns' technical staff
“A competitive debut could be on the cards for striker Evidence Makgopa who has overcome the ankle injury that delayed his involvement with the squad in the early part of the season.”
Makgopa was a 90th-minute substitute for Monnapule Saleng in Pirates' penalties semifinal win against Kaizer Chiefs in the friendly Black Label Cup tournament on November 12. He came on in the 87th minute for Ntsako Makhubela in the 4-0 defeat to Sundowns in the final.
Downs are hoping to have prolific striker Peter Shalulile, who has resumed full training for a week, ready for the clash.
Five-time successive champions Sundowns lead the 2022-23 Premiership with 28 points from 12 games. Pirates are in fifth place with 19 from 13.
