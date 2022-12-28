“We know he is not going to let us down because he is a soldier of note.”
Blom becomes the second Bafana Bafana international in the MLS after Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who signed for Minnesota United from Maritzburg United a year ago.
Chiefs return from the two-month World Cup break with their DStv Premiership clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Amakhosi went into the break in fourth position with 21 points from 13 games. Arrows (16 from 13) were in eighth place.
Blom can take his game to new level in US, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Arthur Zwane says he hopes Njabulo Blom will take his game to a new level in the US.
The Kaizer Chiefs head coach worked with the midfielder when he was under-18 and reserve team coach in Amakhosi's development outfit, then with the senior team as an assistant coach.
Blom, after protracted and at times controversial talks to renew his contract at Chiefs stalled, has joined Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit St Louis City SC, where his contract starts on Sunday.
“I’ve known Njabulo since he was 15 years old. He’s a hard-working player, a focused player. Given the opportunity, he grabbed it with both hands,” Zwane said.
“We are glad he is going to another level, where he believes he will be taking his game to another level. It’s high time we, as a nation, export our players.
“Njabulo got the opportunity and we wish him well. We know he is going to represent the brand well at his new team in America.
