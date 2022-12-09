Van Gaal takes on press as Argentina loom large

Al Rayyan - Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal went on the offensive yesterday, defending his tactics, reputation and past history as he sparred with reporters in another bellicose performance ahead of his country’s World Cup quarter-final against Argentina tonight (9pm).
At a news conference on the eve of the last eight clash, the veteran coach continued his long-running spat with Dutch journalists, critical of his tactics at the World Cup in Qatar and quick to provoke the 71-year-old.
Van Gaal’s decision to abandon the traditional Dutch attacking approach and employ a counter-attack strategy has put many of his compatriots’ backs up but he continued to insist he had the best tactics to win a World Cup.
“I get the same question from you every time but you don't understand that football is evolving,” he said in a tone of exasperation when asked whether he preferred coaching the old Dutch way, as he did earlier in his career, or the more pragmatic counter-attacking, result-orientated approach he now employs.
“It's a lot harder now to play attacking football than it was 20 years ago when I was coach of Ajax. When I came up with that more defensive system in 2014 (at the World Cup in Brazil), I also received a lot of criticism but now half the world plays like that. Football has evolved towards it.
“At this World Cup we see that the results are very tight, even between big teams and supposedly smaller countries, because compact defending is simply easier than attacking. But it’s not true if it seems we are only defending. I hope that is clear now.”
Van Gaal’s exchanges with the Dutch media mix acidic irritation with efforts at cutting humour, plus increasingly a refusal to answer questions he feels are intended to goad him.
“Brazil does almost the same as the Dutch national team,” Van Gaal continued.
“They have great technical players and sometimes they run away with the result, but other times they can be mediocre and unattractive.
“But that does not mean Brazil aren’t performing here, I’ve said before Brazil are the top favourites in my eyes."
