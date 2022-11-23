×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Six possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo after Man United exit

23 November 2022 - 16:09
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Cristiano Ronaldo during a Portugal press Conference at the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar on November 21 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo during a Portugal press Conference at the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar on November 21 2022.
Image: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is a free agent after he was sensationally released by Manchester United on Tuesday after a TV interview in which he criticised coach Erik ten Hag and the club hierarchy, and attention has turned to his next destination.

There is no doubt Ronaldo's focus will be on the Qatar 2022 World Cup where Portugal begin their tournament against Ghana on Thursday (6pm South African time) but behind the scenes he will also be working with his management team to sort out the next move in his club career.

We take a look at five potential destinations where 37-year-old Ronaldo could be playing club football after the World Cup.

Chelsea

Chelsea have blown hot and cold this season and new owner Todd Boehly could send a strong message to the English Premier League by bringing Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge in a move that could spark some sort of revival at the battling club.

Paris Saint-Germain

If there is a team that can afford Ronaldo’s astronomical wages it is PSG. If the move happens, it will be interesting how Ronaldo fits into a team that already has the attacking talents and equally big egos of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Sporting Lisbon

This one would be a fairy-tale story of Ronaldo returning to his boyhood club after almost two decades since he left as an 18-year-old for Manchester United, but he would have to take a significant pay cut.

Real Madrid

A return to the club where Ronaldo enjoyed most success is highly unlikely but anything is possible and it's been touted as a possibility. Los Blancos may be forced to look in his direction, even if it’s on a short contract, to stand in for striker Karim Benzema who is missing the World Cup for France due to injury.

Napoli

There is a possibility of a return to Serie A. It’s unlikely to be an emotional return to Juventus where he enjoyed considerable success but at current leaders Napoli who enjoy an eight-point lead at the top of the table at the halfway stage.

Major League Soccer

Ronaldo would not be the first global superstar to look to the easier tempo but still decent wages of the US MLS as a wind-down destination to end his career more comfortably. Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo and Kaka were examples — Ronaldo might also consider this an option.

Man United make it official and cut relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm