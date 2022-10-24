In what came as a surprise, Mamelodi Sundowns have made changes in the technical team with Rulani Mokwena becoming a sole head coach while Manqoba Mngqithi is now a senior coach.
The changes came immediately after Downs were eliminated from the MTN8 by Orlando Pirates at the weekend after losing 0-3 at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
It appears that the hierarchy at the Chloorkop outfit did not take that kindly to the club’s spate of recent results.
In a statement released yesterday, they announced that Mokwena will take over the responsibility of the head coach, while Steve Komphela will be promoted to first-team coach.
“Mamelodi Sundowns announced today the restructuring of its technical team and the changes in the responsibilities and employment positions of its coaches: Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela,” the statement read.
“These changes were necessitated by the poor performances and unconvincing victories that the club has experienced for quite some time.
“Mamelodi Sundowns has a clear objective of becoming one of the most successful football clubs in Africa and its recent average and lackluster performances are contrary to this objective.
“Rulani Mokwena will take over the responsibility of head coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, Steve Komphela will be promoted to become first-team coach and Manqoba Mngqithi will be the senior coach, which is the position previously occupied by Steve Komphela.
"The goalkeeper coach, Wendell Robinson, will stay in his current position. These changes are with immediate effect.”
Despite their slow start to the season, Downs remain in first place on the DStv Premiership table and have a chance to extend that lead when they visit Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm where they will be looking for redemption.
Downs make changes as Mokwena becomes sole coach
Mngqithi is now senior coach, while Komphela takes first-team coach role
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
In what came as a surprise, Mamelodi Sundowns have made changes in the technical team with Rulani Mokwena becoming a sole head coach while Manqoba Mngqithi is now a senior coach.
The changes came immediately after Downs were eliminated from the MTN8 by Orlando Pirates at the weekend after losing 0-3 at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
It appears that the hierarchy at the Chloorkop outfit did not take that kindly to the club’s spate of recent results.
In a statement released yesterday, they announced that Mokwena will take over the responsibility of the head coach, while Steve Komphela will be promoted to first-team coach.
“Mamelodi Sundowns announced today the restructuring of its technical team and the changes in the responsibilities and employment positions of its coaches: Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela,” the statement read.
“These changes were necessitated by the poor performances and unconvincing victories that the club has experienced for quite some time.
“Mamelodi Sundowns has a clear objective of becoming one of the most successful football clubs in Africa and its recent average and lackluster performances are contrary to this objective.
“Rulani Mokwena will take over the responsibility of head coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, Steve Komphela will be promoted to become first-team coach and Manqoba Mngqithi will be the senior coach, which is the position previously occupied by Steve Komphela.
"The goalkeeper coach, Wendell Robinson, will stay in his current position. These changes are with immediate effect.”
Despite their slow start to the season, Downs remain in first place on the DStv Premiership table and have a chance to extend that lead when they visit Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm where they will be looking for redemption.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos