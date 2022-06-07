How Bafana star Hlongwane's tough upbringing motivates him at US club

There have been plenty of tough moments for Bafana Bafana’s young striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane in his first six months playing in the US, especially as his first steps into professional football were on his doorstep in Pietermaritzburg.

But the 21-year-old emerging talent, who signed for Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Minnesota United from Maritzburg United in January, knows why he made the move to America.

Hlongwane has emerged from a tough upbringing in KwaNxamalala, on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg.

Like many footballers, he wants to go as far as he can in his career so he can maximise the benefits to his family, the striker said from Rabat on Tuesday, where Bafana are preparing for their opening 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group K qualifier against Morocco on Thursday night (9pm).