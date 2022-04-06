Orlando Pirates beat Sekhukhune to keep their runners-up hopes alive
Orlando Pirates missed a penalty and did not quite play like a team “in a cup final” but still did enough to beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 at Ellis Park on Wednesday.
Fortune Makaringe scored the winner for Pirates, profiting from a poor clearance by Sekhukhune goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini in the 82nd minute.
Pirates co-head coach Mandla Ncikazi had called on his team to approach their remaining seven league matches like cup finals to keep up their hopes of finishing second and earn a ticket to play in the Caf Champions League next season.
Deon Hotto made things difficult for the Buccaneers when he had his weak penalty saved by Dlamini in the 64th minute. Pirates got the spot-kick when Siphesihle Ndlovu was brought down in the area by defender Edwin Gyimah.
Pirates had possession but it was what they did with it, especially in the final third, that let them down. The home side was not better, as they too lacked the final ball to trouble Bucs' defence.
Such was the poor attacking by both sides that they finished the entire first 45 minutes without a shot on target.
Pirates may well earn second place if they continue producing good results in their remaining six matches.
At the moment, though, it is John Maduka's Royal AM who remain favourites for second position as they followed their 4-1 away victory to TS Galaxy at the weekend with a 2-0 win at home against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.
Royal are five points clear of Pirates, whose win against Sekhukhune moved them to fourth — where they could have been overtaken by Cape Town City who visited Maritzburg United late on Wednesday night.
The second half was a margin better in quality than the first, but still both teams lacked the ability to create clear chances that could have resulted in goals.
Bucs got the penalty when they pushed for a goal and Gyimah, a former Pirates defender, had no complaints when referee Victor Hlungwani pointed to the spot.
Dlamini went from hero to villain when he gifted Pirates the winner with his mistimed clearance.