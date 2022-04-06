Orlando Pirates beat Sekhukhune to keep their runners-up hopes alive

Orlando Pirates missed a penalty and did not quite play like a team “in a cup final” but still did enough to beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 at Ellis Park on Wednesday.

Fortune Makaringe scored the winner for Pirates, profiting from a poor clearance by Sekhukhune goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini in the 82nd minute.

Pirates co-head coach Mandla Ncikazi had called on his team to approach their remaining seven league matches like cup finals to keep up their hopes of finishing second and earn a ticket to play in the Caf Champions League next season.

Deon Hotto made things difficult for the Buccaneers when he had his weak penalty saved by Dlamini in the 64th minute. Pirates got the spot-kick when Siphesihle Ndlovu was brought down in the area by defender Edwin Gyimah.

Pirates had possession but it was what they did with it, especially in the final third, that let them down. The home side was not better, as they too lacked the final ball to trouble Bucs' defence.