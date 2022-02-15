Maritzburg desperate to end poor run

Maritzburg United will be desperate to end the barren run that saw them fail to register a victory in 11 matches across all competitions when they host SuperSport United at Harry Gwala Stadium tonight at 7.30 pm.

The last time the Team of Choice recorded a victory was on October 23 when they beat TS Galaxy 1-0 at home and since then, they have lost six and drawn five.

The poor run sees the KwaZulu-Natal club flirting with relegation and has since put coach Ernst Middendorp under pressure as he was given three matches to turn things around.

And it is not going to be easy. After the SuperSport match, they will face provincial rivals Golden Arrows and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

They come into the game tonight at the back of a 0-1 defeat to SuperSport in the Nedbank Cup first round last week and plan to avenge that defeat.

Maritzburg midfielder Lucky Baloyi admitted that they need to start winning games to move away from the relegation zone in the DStv Premiership table.

“We are disappointed after we lost to them in the cup match. Now we are looking forward to the league where we need points,” Baloyi told the club media department.

“The common goal we want is to win the game. It will be more disappointing to lose two games against one team in a few days. Now we want three points, nothing else.”

Meanwhile, Matsatsantsa a Pitori captain Ronwen Williams said it would be challenging for his side to face the same team in less than a week.

“We are looking forward to a league game. There are positives and negatives of playing the same team in less than a week,” Williams said.

“The positives are we beat them and the negatives are they will want revenge and they will come with guns blazing.

“But we need to be up for a challenge. We prepared well. The mentality has been the same. We know them and what they are about. We want to climb the ladder and preparations have been going well.”

Williams expects his side to show the same fighting spirit they did last week in the Nedbank Cup.

“It is always difficult going away to Maritzburg. They are not an easy side to play. But I think we were a better team on the day and we were just happy that we got the results.”