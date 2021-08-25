Chiefs want to turn FNB into a slaughterhouse

After collecting a point in their opening game of the DStv Premiership campaign, Kaizer Chiefs are targeting maximum points against Baroka at FNB Stadium today (5pm).

Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma said they would leave no stone unturned in their quest to collect their first three points of the season.

Bvuma, 26, kept a clean sheet against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

“It was great to play in the previous game. I am not happy with the point, we wanted to win the game. The most important thing is for the team to win games. It is not nice to keep a clean sheet and not win the game,” said Bvuma.

He described the encounter against Baroka as a must-win game. “They are visiting us, and we have to dominate our home games and make it count. We want to turn FNB Stadium into a slaughterhouse. We want to show Baroka that we mean business by winning the game,” explained Bvuma through the Chiefs media platform.

He said he watched Baroka defeat Marumo Gallants 2-0 in the Limpopo derby.

However, Baroka coach Matsemela Thoka said he is eyeing back-to-back league wins. “We are looking forward to the Chiefs game. It will not be an easy game. I am happy with the result we have got in the first game. We are going into the next game full of confidence. The morale is high in the camp. We are ready,” said Thoka.

Thoka, who is in his second season as head coach of the Limpopo club, said he would be pleased with another good display in their game against Chiefs.