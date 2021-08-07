Bradley Grobler has said he is happy to be a part of SuperSport United’s rich history having swept four awards for the 2020-21 season.

Grobler became the fourth player in succession to break the mythical 15-goal barrier‚ and strangely also the fourth in a row to score 16‚ as the DStv Premiership’s top scorer last campaign for fifth-placed SuperSport.

So long denied better returns in an injury-plagued career‚ the 33-year-old son of legendary Moroka Swallows striker Les finally managed as close as he has come to a full season‚ and the result was a first Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award.

In SuperSport’s club awards Grobler this week won the Chairman’s‚ Golden Boot‚ Players’ Player and Player of the Season awards.

“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s a great club‚ a club with a lot of history. And I’m really glad that I’m a part of that history now‚” Grobler said.

“The club has been good to me for many years and this is just a way of repaying the faith that they have shown in me.”

Grobler said Khulu Sibiya’s Chairman’s Award and being voted Player’s Player were special awards.