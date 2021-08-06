Benni believes AmaZulu will do well in CAF League

In his intrepid and uninhibited self, AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has spoken about how he sees no reason they will struggle in the CAF Champions League when Kaizer Chiefs managed to reach the final.

Speaking at the club’s glamorous ceremony, where they paraded new recruits and launched their new jersey at Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday, McCarthy made a bold statement about their Champions League ambitions.

“We’re going there because we see ourselves as contenders... because if what we did last season and finished second in the league and what Chiefs done in the league and then finished runners-up in Champs League, I think we’ve got a hell of a shot at even going all the way,’’ said McCarthy.

“If Chiefs can reach the final of the Champs League, we can go one better, why not? I am genuinely not meaning to be disrespectful to anybody, but I think we challenge ourselves every single day and we think we got what it takes.’’

The new players Usuthu unveiled are Keagan Buchanan, Philani Zulu, Mxolisi Kunene, Tercious Malepe and Gambian international midfielder Mattarr Ceesay. Youngsters Lindani Shange and Tshepang Moremi were promoted from the Diski side.

The Durban-based side simultaneously rewarded their last season’s top performers, with goalkeeper Veli Mothwa scooping the Player of the Season gong. Makhehleni Makhaula received the Players’ Player of the Season accolade and the President’s Award.

In the same event, AmaZulu announced a number of new sponsors such as Japanese automotive manufacture Mitsubishi and logistic giants Grindrod, among many others.

Usuthu chairman Sandile Zungu disclosed the theme of their new jersey was inspired by Usuthu class of 1992 that clinched the Coca-Cola Cup. Zungu demanded the team to improve from last season, where they finished second to eventual champs Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I want AmaZulu to be mentioned in the same breath as Africa’s giants. Last season was just us saying as AmaZulu “ses’khona” [we’ve arrived],’’ noted Zungu.

“We were number two last season and we got 54 points… why can’t we get 62 points? We conceded 23 goals, why can’t we concede only 11? So when you talk about overall improvement, you’re not just talking about position on the log, you talk about improving your previous performance.”