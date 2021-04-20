Soccer

Spurs appoint Mason as interim boss for remainder of season

By Reuters - 20 April 2021 - 11:32
Former Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason thanks the Hull City fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Sheffield United at KCOM Stadium on February 23, 2018 in Hull, England.
Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed former midfielder Ryan Mason as their interim head coach for the remainder of the season after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho on Monday, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Mason's first match in charge will be the league visit of Southampton on Wednesday, before Sunday's League Cup final against Manchester City.

"We have great belief in this squad of talented players. We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us and we shall now focus all our energies on achieving a strong finish to the season," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement

