Cape Town City hold Chippa United to goalless draw at a misty Mdantsane

Chippa United's attempt to sneak a quick double over Cape Town City was thwarted as the sides played to a goalless draw in their DStv Premiership clash at a misty Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Wednesday.

Both teams fired blanks in the very few chances they had missing that killer touch in front of goal.

The teams met in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday and could not be separated in regulation time with Chippa eventually stealing victory in the 116th minute.

The Chilli Boys had a chance to snatch and grab all three points in the dying minutes of the game when Peter Maloisane had the goal at his mercy but failed to hit the score from close range.

Chippa coach Dan Malesela will settle for the point but he would have been confident of taking maximum points heading into the game.

The one point will keep their noses above the relegation zone but stronger opposition awaits them in Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

In the first half it was the visitors who went seeking an early goal but were denied by the Chilli Boys' goalkeeper Ayanda Mtshali.

The Citizen kept running at Chippa’s goal looking for that lead and in the 12th minute Justin Shonga received cross from Mpho Makola but his strike hit the side of the net.

Ten minutes later Chippa answered through Nyiko Mobbie who found an opening in the Citizens' defence but shot straight at the goalkeeper.

The Cape Town side continued with the dominance in the second but their attempts proved fruitless.

In the 51st minute Thabo Nodada made a run to find Aubrey Ngoma but his shot went wide.

Chippa made a double change in an attempt to turn up the heat with Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga coming in for Augustine Kwem while Thanduxolo Booi was replaced by Maloisane.

Soon after City coach Johannes Olde Riekerink made a triple change.

Bradley Ralani came in for Ngoma‚ while Nodada was replaced by Mduduzi Mdantsane.

The third change saw Craig Martin coming for Fagrie Lakay.

Even with the changes made by both sides the situation of the game did not change as both sides struggled to put the ball at the back of the net.