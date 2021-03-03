Baroka have a score to settle with Arrows

Baroka thought they were home and dry when they played against Golden Arrows in their DStv Premiership first-round meeting in November.

However, a dramatic equaliser by Velemseni Ndwandwe six minutes into stoppage time rescued a point for the KZN-based side. It is for that reason that Baroka coach Thoka Matsimela said they have unfinished business against Arrows and hope to break their hearts in their backyard when they meet in a return fixture today (Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 5pm).

They are hoping to become the second team from Limpopo after Black Leopards to collect the three points in KZN in a short space of a week. Leopards defeated Arrows 2-1 at the same venue last week.

“That last-minute equaliser by Arrows at the Peter Mokaba Stadium last year felt like I had been stabbed with a knife. I thought we won the game, but they scored with the last kick of the game. We always struggle against Arrows and this game is not going to be easy. It is difficult to play against them in Durban," Matsimela told Sowetan yesterday.

Arrows are still hurting from their defeat to Leopards, while Baroka's morale was boosted by the win against Leopards in the Limpopo derby in their previous league game.

“We are ready for the game and know what to do to beat them. We are playing a youthful side full of energy. Those young boys can run for 90 minutes and they never get tired. We are going to fight and come back to Polokwane with the three points," said a confident Matsimela.

Baroka lanky goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke must be on top of his game to keep out the likes of Knox Mutizwa, Ndwandwe and Michael Gumede from scoring.