Solskjaer seeks repeat of 1999 treble heroics in Liverpool FA Cup tie

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his team can draw inspiration from his own 1999 treble-winning side, who knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup in the fourth round, when the two sides meet again at the same stage on Sunday.

Solskjaer scored the winning goal in added time 22 years ago to seal a 2-1 comeback victory and United went on to lift the FA Cup to add to their Premier League title win.

They then clinched the Champions League crown four days later to complete the treble.

"Of course we can take a few things from that season," Solskjaer said. "We know that there's tight moments, very fine margins.