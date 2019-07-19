Tanzanian outfit Simba in SA to revitalise their roar

Tanzanian giants Simba Sports Club felt that the Royal Bafokeng Sports Complex was the best place for them to hold their pre-season camp as they look to make a push for the CAF Champions League crown in the upcoming campaign.

Simba arrived in the country earlier in the week and will spend the next two weeks at the world-class facilities in Rustenburg, North West.

Last season, they had a dream run where they made it to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time, under their Belgian coach Patrick Aussems, only to be defeated by Congolese giants TP Mazembe (4-1 on aggregate).

"We decided to have our pre-season in South African because there are some good facilities here and we can get to test ourselves against good teams," team manager Patrick Rweyemamu said.

"Our plan is to build on from last season and go even further in the competition (Champions League)."