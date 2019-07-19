Tanzanian outfit Simba in SA to revitalise their roar
Tanzanian giants Simba Sports Club felt that the Royal Bafokeng Sports Complex was the best place for them to hold their pre-season camp as they look to make a push for the CAF Champions League crown in the upcoming campaign.
Simba arrived in the country earlier in the week and will spend the next two weeks at the world-class facilities in Rustenburg, North West.
Last season, they had a dream run where they made it to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time, under their Belgian coach Patrick Aussems, only to be defeated by Congolese giants TP Mazembe (4-1 on aggregate).
"We decided to have our pre-season in South African because there are some good facilities here and we can get to test ourselves against good teams," team manager Patrick Rweyemamu said.
"Our plan is to build on from last season and go even further in the competition (Champions League)."
In their 83-year history, the current era is arguably the most promising as they look to become the first club from east Africa to win the top title.
In the past few seasons, the club has invested heavily in players. According to team officials currently with the team, the highest paid players earns in the region of $10,000 (R130,000) per month.
The club has signed six new players who have been brought along for the pre-season training.
Simba is the same club Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga was linked to. With two days before the closure of the Champions League player registration, the deal for Shonga seems to be unlikely for the time being.
"Shonga is not the only player who has been linked with us. But remember, the registration window to register players for Champions League is July 21 so I don't know," a club officials who cannot be named said.
The club will play two friendly games with local Rustenburg teams before taking on Township Rollers of Botswana on July 27. They are arranging a friendly with either SuperSport United, Wits or Orlando Pirates on July 30.