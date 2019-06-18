Black pupils still battling on many fronts

The struggle still continues for pupils at public schools.

Unlike the 1976 youth who fought against Afrikaans, today's black youth is faced with many challenges.

If it is not racial slurs, black pupils are told their hair or traditional beads are unacceptable. They are also fighting to have indigenous languages recognised in schools.

Parent Ntsoaki Lengau, 38, said the struggle is far from over.

"High school has been a daunting experience for my 16-year-old daughter. She has been embarrassed because of her dreadlocks.

"I expected teachers to teach her as long as the child is neat and presentable. Our schools still have a long way to go. The 1976 generation fought the apartheid system but these days parents have to fight against teachers who are bullies," she said.

Another talking point at schools was the issue of school uniform that saw boy pupils wearing skinny grey pants.