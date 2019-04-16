Soccer

Sundowns star Jeremy Brockie makes an important announcement that will change his life

By Ofentse Ratsie - 16 April 2019 - 12:06
Jeremy Brockie of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Leones Vegetarianos at Loftus Stadium on December 05, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie has just made an important announcement that will change his life.

The towering New Zealander‚ who has spent more time on the sidelined and on the stands than on the pitch in recent months‚ took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to announce to his social media followers that he has been "scoring more" at home.

"What happens when you keep a striker in the stands for too long?" he asked.

"He starts scoring more at home.

"My beautiful wife is 16 weeks pregnant."

The 31-year-old footballer and his wife Jessica Brockie are already parents to two kids - and the new arrival will expand their family to five.

