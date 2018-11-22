Changes are in the offing for local football administration with the imminent appointment of Russell Paul as the new chief executive officer of the SA Football Association (Safa) and the possibility of his predecessor Dennis Mumble assuming same role at the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Mumble has not taken up the opportunity to extend his contact at Safa and taken leave.

Paul‚ the former president of Safa Western Cape‚ is set to be endorsed as the new chief executive when the football body hold their annual general meeting at the Sandton Convention Centre next weekend on Saturday‚ December 1‚ sources have told SowetanLIVE.