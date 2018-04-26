Interim coach Mabedi's future at Chiefs looks bleak

Patrick Mabedi may no longer have a job at Kaizer Chiefs by the end of this season, but the interim coach's biggest concern is finishing with a couple of wins.

Mabedi has, from the beginning of the season, been serving as Steve Komphela's assistant, but the latter resigned last weekend.

Komphela's departure means Amakhosi will have a new coach by the start of the new season, and the new man would probably bring his own staff.

While Mabedi's future hangs in the balance and he didn't do himself any favours when he lost his first match in charge - 3-1 to Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday - he's not really bothered about what would happen when a new coach is appointed.

"In football, you don't talk about the future. I always say only God knows about the future. My task is just to go there and do the job, that's all," Mabedi insisted after the loss to Arrows.

Questioned on whether he's using the last couple of matches to audition for the head coach position, again Mabedi couldn't commit on his future.

"It's difficult to give you a correct answer, but there are people who [see what others do].

"I can't say I'm good or bad but all I can say is that I need to go out there and do my job as normal and let whoever decide if I'm good or not," he said.

Speaking on their season that brought no silverware, the former Amakhosi skipper, like his predecessor, maintained they played good football this season.

"Look, the team has been playing well and you can't fault anything.

"There's nothing wrong. I mean, we've been playing good football but sometimes if it's not your time, it's not your time."

Next up for Chiefs is Maritzburg United, who they host at FNB Stadium on Saturday [3pm], and Mabedi is hopeful of a good result in their penultimate clash.

"We just need to pick ourselves up and I think it's possible, but for now, if you take into account the character and the energy that we saw from the players against Arrows [they fought hard] and if they carry on with the same spirit, it would be a different ball game," he added.