Pirates waiting to pounce on Sundowns

Orlando Pirates will be hoping that history repeats itself as the Premiership race enters its most crucial stage.

The Buccaneers are lying in wait, ready to pounce on any slip up from leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. That sudden swoop could happen tonight (7.30pm) as Pirates take on Bloemfontein Celtic at the Orlando Stadium.

They will be crossing fingers that they bag maximum points while Sundowns lose or draw against Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld.

The Sea Robbers are second on the log with 42 points while Sundowns are on top with 43.

Should the Soweto giants overtake Sundowns, it would be a repeat of what happened last season when Bidvest Wits dislodged them from the summit.

Wits took the lead with five games remaining in the season and went on to clinch the title. When comparing the schedules of the next seven weeks, the advantage lies with Pirates.

They only have the league to worry about while Sundowns have the league, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League to ponder.

It has been six years since Pirates won the league title, their last triumph coming in the 2011/12 season.

Coach Milutin Sredojevic has been consistent in downplaying his team's chances of winning the race.

Pirates' golden oldie Dumisa Ngobe feels Sredojevic was afraid to create high expectations after their horrendous campaign last season.

"Maybe Micho was scared to say directly that he wants to challenge for the league. We will have to see if there will be a slip up from Sundowns," Ngobe told Sowetan. "I would love to see the Buccaneers win it.

"Anything can happen at this stage."

Pirates' league run in:

Tonight: Celtic (Home)

11/4: SuperSport (Away)

15/4: AmaZulu (Away)

25/4: Wits (Home)

28/4: CT City (Away)

12/5: FS Stars (Home)