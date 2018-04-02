Teko has his eye on the ball in the Mother City

Since joining Cape Town City from Mamelodi Sundowns, playmaker Teko Modise has reinvented himself. Gomolemo Motshwane chats to the player about life in the Mother City.

You seem to be enjoying life there in Cape Town?

"It's the first time I've lived this far from Gauteng. But I am here for work, not fun. It is different but I'm a professional and live a quiet life."

What is it like playing for such a youthful and ambitious club?

"For us as a team we are not only focusing on the top eight. We are taking each game as it comes, whether it's CAF or the league. We give our all for each game and others will be the judge when we collectively put those games together."

Have we set the bar too low in the PSL?

"South Africa is the only country where people care so much about finishing in the top eight. I think in all of Africa and the rest of the world, no one else cares about top eight. Anything outside of maybe position one and two is a disappointment."

How would your team measure a successful season, especially in the PSL and Nedbank Cup?

"We have not been out of the top five in the league and in the cup anything can happen. We are looking forward to the remainder of the season, so we'll see."

At age 35, how will you ensure that you remain durable and injury free?

"It's about understanding your body and knowing your limits. Knowing what your body can and cannot do is key. What is also important for me with my age is the recovery. There are things you take for granted until you reach a certain age. I make sure I take care of my body and we will see how far it will take me."