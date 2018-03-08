Sharks coach Robert du Preez says they need to be more patient ahead of their crucial Super Rugby clash against the Sunwolves on Saturday.

The Sharks were held to an uninspiring 24-all draw by the Waratahs last week and need to make sure they give the Sunwolves a hiding before they embark on their four-match Australasian tour.

The Sharks have yet to break their duck this season and while they looked reasonably convincing in the forward exchanges‚ they looked decidedly poor in other areas.

One of the them was handling even though they scored three very good tries.

Du Preez also said humidity played a role in their poor handling.

“Last week was disappointing and the player were very disappointed‚" Du Preez said.

"We just lacked the patience and if we can do that‚ I think we're on the right path and the cusp of playing a really good game.

"I think it's just a matter of time now.

"The boys are looking forward to having one more good game before we travel.

“People see the sun shining but the humidity is unbelievable and it becomes difficult to play multi-phase rugby.

"There were times when we put the phases together and we looked dangerous. That's what we're planning to do on Saturday.”

Du Preez made six changes to the starting 15 that fared poorly against the Waratahs.

Curwin Bosch‚ Makazole Mapimpi‚ Lubabalo Mtembu‚ Vian Vosloo and John-Hubert Meyer come in for Lwazi Mvovo‚ Kobus van Wyk‚ Keegan Daniel‚ Tyler Paul and Thomas du Toit respectively.

Hookers Akker van der Merwe and Mahlatse “Chilliboy” Ralepelle have been bracketed to either start or bench at Franco Marais's expense.

With the knowledge that they've yet to win this season‚ Du Preez isn't taking any chances against the Sunwolves.

“The Sunwolves have been good in both their previous games.

"They've got a great coaching staff and they're a well-coached team with experienced players.

"You can't underestimate them and they're a dangerous team. We only took the game away from them in the last five minutes‚” Du Preez said.

Teams:

Sharks – 15 Curwin Bosch‚ 14 Sbu Nkosi‚ 13 Lukhanyo Am‚ 12 Andre Esterhuizen‚ 11 Makazole Mapimpi‚ 10 Rob du Preez‚ 9 Louis Schreuder‚ 8 Tera Mtembu‚ 7 Jacques Vermeulen‚ 6 Wian Vosloo‚ 5 Stephan Lewies‚ 4 Ruan Botha(c)‚ 3 John-Hubert Meyer‚ 2 Akker van der Merwe/Chiliboy Ralepelle‚ 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Akker van der Merwe/Chiliboy Ralepelle‚ 17 Juan Schoeman‚ 18 Ross Geldenhuys‚ 19 Gideon Koegelenberg‚ 20 Keegan Daniel‚ 21 Cameron Wright‚ 22 Marius Louw‚ 23 Lwazi Mvovo.