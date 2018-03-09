Popular sportscaster Robert Marawa is set to join Radio 2000 next month as the host of a new two-hour sports show between 5pm and 7pm on week days that will take the fight to his former employers Metro FM.

Insiders told SowetanLIVE that news of Marawa’s decision to join Radio 2000 set off the alarm bells at Metro FM and the station is attempting to counter the impending threat to its listenership by trying to convince TV presenter Thomas Mlambo to take over the Ultimate Sports Show‚ which is being hosted Udo Carelse and Mpho Maboi between 6pm and 7:30pm on week days.

It seems Metro FM will be made to rue their decision to part ways with Marawa as he is to be part of a new strong lineup at Radio 2000 that includes popular DJ Glen Lewis taking over the afternoon drive slot.

Insiders said Andile Ncube‚ who is the current host of the 6pm to 7pm slot on Radio 2000 will be offered a position as a sports newsreader.

Millions of radio listeners have complained bitterly on social media since Marawa and Metro FM parted ways acrimoniously last year in July and the veteran sportscaster’s decision to rather join in-house rivals Radio 2000 will ignite an unprecedented battle for the sports airwaves.

When approached for comment on Friday‚ Marawa said he was knee deep in homework projects with his son and had no idea what was going on at the SABC.

Mlambo referred all inquiries to SABC’s acting head of radio Orapeleng Lebethe when he was contacted for comment on Friday.

And when Lebethe was contacted for comment‚ he said he had no knowledge of the impending reshuffle and in turn referred inquiries to SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“I don’t know anything about Thomas (Mlambo) moving to the Ultimate Sports Show on Metro FM‚ you must check with Bra Kaizer (Kganyago) because he is the one who speaks on behalf of SABC‚” Lebethe said.

Kganyago said he did not want to feed into the rumour machine and added that that he would be more willing to open up after the radio stations in question have announced their new line-ups next month.