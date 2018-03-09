Pitso bemoans foul play in Rwanda

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has warned Rayon Sports to stick to football and do away with underhanded tricks.

On Tuesday, before their goalless draw with the Rwandans in the CAF Champions League preliminary round on Wednesday night, the Brazilians could not train because of a mysterious power failure.

Mosimane said his vastly experienced former African kings were immune to mind games. "We don't like to make excuses. We did not train the day before and it's not good for not good for football," Mosimane said after the 0-0 draw.

"Imagine you come to my country and there are all these things, what are you going to think of me? I'm not saying you intentionally put the lights off. But we have been in the Champions League for long and we don't really care."

The winners of the Champions League in 2016 took their foot off the pedal in the match and nearly gave it away in the second half after Rayon fought back. "I think my players relaxed a little in the first half thinking it was going to be easy.

"They [Rayon] have a good attack on the left and right side. They had good speed behind our defenders. Overall, they are a good team."

The second leg is set for Loftus on March 18 (7pm kickoff, live on SuperSport).

"Football is like that, it's going to be tough. I don't know how they play away from home but from our side we will go forward," he said.

Sundowns now turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup last 16, where they will face ABC Motsepe side EC Bees in Pretoria on Tuesday.