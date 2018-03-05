Debutants claim their stake in the Soweto derby

There were four players who made their debut in the Soweto derby at the weekend, Tiyani wa ka Mabasa runs the rule over how they fared.

Orlando Pirates

Xola Mlambo

It all started well for the midfielder, who was seeing much of the ball, but then Chiefs took charge in midfield, making life difficult for him and his partner Musa Nyatama.

In the second half, though, Mlambo was back to his usual self with his passing game top notch.

Rating out of 10: 7

Justin Shonga

The Zambian could have marked his first derby with a goal, but was denied by Itumeleng Khune just before the hour-mark. Having said that, he's not the easiest of strikers to mark, and Chiefs defenders can attest to that.

Rating: 7

Augustine Mulenga

He replaced his countryman Shonga with just six minutes remaining. Despite a few minutes on the park, the reigning Zambian Footballer of the Year displayed touches that were encouraging for the Bucs supporters.

Rating: didn't play enough time for a rating.

Kaizer Chiefs

Leonardo Castro

The Colombian striker worked his socks off in the first half and put the icing on the cake with a well-taken header, showing great technique in the process.

You could argue that he wasn't as influential in the second half, but then again Chiefs forwards saw little of the ball at that stage, with Pirates dominating.

Rating: 7