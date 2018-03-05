Memela on top of his game

After yet another dazzling performance, Luvuyo Memela, chief destroyer of Kaizer Chiefs, has thrown his hat into the ring to challenge Percy Tau in the race for the PSL Footballer of the Season title.

In an enthralling display off the bench in the Soweto derby, the attacker spared supporters yet another draw as Orlando Pirates thrashed their old rivals 3-1 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

With scores going into the interval at 1-1 and seemingly headed for a fifth successive draw, Memela entered the fray to score with his first touch before delivering the death blow later.

It was a repeat performance of what he did against Tau's Mamelodi Sundowns back in January, when he inspired the Buccaneers to a 3-1 win.

The 30-year-old late bloomer can no longer be ignored and is arguably the biggest challenger to Tau in the battle for the top award at the end of the season.

Their teams lead the Absa Premiership title chase.

Memela came close to calling it quits as a footballer before working his way up to the top flight after spells at Hanover Park, Chippa United and Cape Town All Stars in the NFD before joining the Sea Robbers in 2015.

"It's a dream come true for anyone to play in the derby and score two goals," Memela said.

He paid tribute to his coaches Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic and Rhulani Mokwena for raising his game.

"Working with coach Micho and Rhulani has been an honour. You always want to play for coaches that will push you.

"They have taught us about other positions and not to be scared to play ... also to score more goals by dodging the offside trap because most PSL defenders are slow and they like to follow."

Memela has five goals this season, while Tau has been dominant with 10 goals.